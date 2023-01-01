Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
120.34 USD   +0.07%
02:47aHong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China
RE
12:44aMeta set to make decision on Trump's return to Facebook - FT
RE
12:04aMeta Set To Make Divisive Decision On Trump’S Return To Facebook - FT
RE
Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China

01/01/2023 | 02:47am EST
Travellers at Taoxian International Airport ahead of China's National Day and Golden Week holiday, in Shenyang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong is working to resume quarantine-free travel with mainland China by as early as Jan. 8, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Chan, the city's No.2 official, said quotas will be set in the first stage of the plan to limit the number of people who can travel between the city and the mainland.

"The border will be fully opened eventually, based on the operation of the first-stage scheme, and as the scale being expanded based on conditions," he said.

The return of mainland visitors would be a major boost to Hong Kong's battered economy. China had kept its borders all but shut for three years and Hong Kong itself had maintained some of the world's strictest curbs until the second half of last year.

The frequency of sea, land and air transport will be increased to meet commuting demand, and some checkpoints that had been closed will resume operations, Chan said in the post.

Chan said suggested travellers from each side should take PCR tests and make sure they are COVID negative before making the trips to mitigate infections. It is not immediately clear whether the tests will be mandatory.

COVID infections have surged across China in recent weeks after Beijing abruptly began dismantling its tough zero-COVID policy in early December.

The Jan. 8 date mentioned by Chan was the clearest indication yet that the Hong Kong government is aiming to restore quarantine-free, cross-border travel after a three-year hiatus due to COVID. Chief Executive John Lee said earlier the border with mainland China would reopen by mid-January.

In a major step towards reopening its international borders, China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine, also starting from Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Xie Yu


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 728 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 316 B 316 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 120,34 $
Average target price 154,09 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-64.25%315 555
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.39%39 224
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP20.88%14 035
MATCH GROUP, INC.-68.63%11 588
WEIBO CORPORATION-38.28%4 652
BUMBLE INC.-37.83%2 730