  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
167.58 USD   -4.05%
02:04pHouse panel seeks social media data on FBI threats made after Trump search
RE
10:35aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 19, 2022
MS
10:25aNext 10 grain ships get set to leave Ukraine's sea ports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

House panel seeks social media data on FBI threats made after Trump search

08/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
House Oversight Committee holds hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday asked social media platforms to turn over data regarding an increase in online threats aimed at law enforcement following a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home and asked how they planned to respond.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Stephen Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, urged chief executives to act fast in letters addressed to eight internet companies, including Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc. and TikTok.

The requests come more than a week after a Columbus man was shot dead in a standoff with police after he tried to breach an FBI building in Ohio. Last week the FBI and U.S Department of Homeland Security alerted law enforcement agencies of an increase in threats.

The Democrats want to know if the uptick in online threats was linked to what they described as "reckless statements" issued by Trump and Republicans condemning the search.

"We urge you to take immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement that appear on your

company's platforms," the lawmakers said in the letters.

Letters were also made out to the Trump-backed platform Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, Telegram and Gab.

In addition to information about the companies' response to the online threats, the House panel also asked for their plans to minimize users' ability to incite violence.

Lawmakers said they would consider proposing legislation to protect law officers and improve coordination with federal agencies.

The FBI has been the subject of online threats since its agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week as part of an investigation into documents removed from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021. Agents removed 11 sets of classified records from the resort in Palm Beach, including some labeled "top secret" for the most sensitive U.S. national security information.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. -1.65% 29.98 Delayed Quote.-40.81%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -3.83% 167.85 Delayed Quote.-48.07%
TWITTER, INC. -0.52% 43.63 Delayed Quote.1.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 670 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 469 B 469 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 174,66 $
Average target price 223,22 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-48.07%469 407
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY2.71%38 699
TWITTER, INC.1.48%33 511
MATCH GROUP, INC.-50.82%18 405
BUMBLE INC.-7.21%4 072
GREE, INC.6.85%1 160