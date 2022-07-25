Indexes ease as investors brace for key earnings, Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Big Tech to report earnings later in the week
* FOMC to kick off two-day policy meeting from Tuesday
* Miner Newmont falls after raising annual cost forecast
* Dow down 0.1%, S&P 500 down 0.2%, Nasdaq down 0.7%
NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower in
afternoon trading on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a
Federal Reserve meeting this week and earnings from several
large-cap growth companies.
The S&P 500 technology and consumer discretionary
led declines among major S&P sectors.
The Fed is expected to deliver a 75 basis-point rate hike at
the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday,
effectively ending pandemic-era support for the U.S. economy.
Comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell following the
announcement will be key. Investors have been worried that an
aggressive pace of rate hikes could tip the economy into
recession.
"Right now we're just in a holding pattern waiting for all
those developments to play out," said Michael O'Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Obviously, we're seeing some more weakness in the tech
names. People are probably just taking some risk off ahead of
the earnings."
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc
, are among companies due to report quarterly results
this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.32 points,
or 0.06%, to 31,878.97, the S&P 500 lost 8.05 points, or
0.20%, to 3,953.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
84.09 points, or 0.71%, to 11,750.03.
In addition, advance second-quarter GDP data on Thursday is
likely to be negative after the U.S. economy contracted in the
first three months of the year.
Newmont Corp shed about 13% after the miner raised
its annual cost forecast and missed its second-quarter profit,
hurt by lower gold prices and inflationary pressures.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 87 new lows.
