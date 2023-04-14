Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
2023-04-14
219.94 USD   -0.19%
11:52aIndia says new IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism
RE
08:57aTD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Meta Platforms to $195 From $190, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
06:09aOntario Reviews Enforcement Of A Foreign Arbitral Award
AQ
India says new IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism

04/14/2023
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A proposed Indian government unit to fact-check news on social media is not about censoring journalism nor will it have any impact on media reportage, a federal minister said on Friday.

Recently amended IT regulation requires online platforms like Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Twitter to "make reasonable efforts" to not "publish, share or host" any information relating to the government that is "fake, false or misleading".

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India minister of state for IT, said in an online discussion it was "not true" that the government-appointed unit, which press freedom advocates strongly oppose, was aimed at "censoring journalism".

The Editors Guild of India last week described the move as draconian and akin to censorship.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel, Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY -3.14% 11.1 Delayed Quote.13.58%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.30% 220.03 Delayed Quote.83.11%
