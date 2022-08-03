Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-08-03 pm EDT
169.05 USD   +5.53%
Playmaker Capital Acquires Digital Assets of Sports Media Publisher JuanFutbol
MT
India targets early 2023 approval for new privacy bill - minister
RE
Newly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
RE
India targets early 2023 approval for new privacy bill - minister

08/03/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's new privacy law draft is "very close" to being released and the government is targeting a parliamentary approval by early 2023, the country's IT minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

India's government had earlier in the day withdrawn the data protection and privacy bill, which was first proposed in 2019 and had alarmed big technology companies such as Facebook and Google, announcing it was working on a new comprehensive law.

"We have started the drafting of the new bill, which is in good advanced stages," minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, saying the draft release was "very close".

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 B - -
Net income 2022 26 690 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 431 B 431 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
