India targets early 2023 approval for new privacy bill - minister

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's new privacy law draft
is "very close" to being released and the government is
targeting a parliamentary approval by early 2023, the country's
IT minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
India's government had earlier in the day withdrawn the data
protection and privacy bill, which was first proposed in 2019
and had alarmed big technology companies such as Facebook and
Google, announcing it was working on a new comprehensive law.
"We have started the drafting of the new bill, which is in
good advanced stages," minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, saying
the draft release was "very close".
