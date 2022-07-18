Indonesia urges tech platforms to sign up to new licensing rules or risk being blocked

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia urged tech companies
on Monday to register under new licensing rules, or run the risk
of having their platforms blocked, with data showing many big
tech firms such as Google and Meta had yet to comply days out
from July 20 deadline.
The requirement to register is part of a set of rules, first
released in November 2020, that will allow authorities to order
platforms to take down content deemed unlawful, or that
"disturbs public order" within four hours if considered urgent,
and 24 hours if not.
In a text message to Reuters, Communications Minister
Johnny G. Plate urged companies to register before sanctions
were applied. His ministry said last month that platforms could
be blocked if they did not comply.
As of Monday, more than 5,900 domestic companies and 108
foreign companies had registered, including short-video app
TikTok and music streaming firm Spotify, according to
communications ministry data.
Other platforms such as Alphabet Inc's Google,
Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc, which owns
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have not yet registered.
Spokespeople for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Google, did
not respond to requests for comment.
The new licensing system applies to all domestic and foreign
Electronic Service Operators.
The government can also compel companies to reveal
communications and personal data of specific users if requested
by law enforcement or government agencies.
The government says the new rules have been formulated to
ensure internet service providers protect consumer data, and
that online content is used in a "positive and productive" way.
Despite the threat, some analysts doubt whether Indonesian
authorities would immediately block platforms operated by
non-compliant companies, especially given how widely used some
of the platforms are in Indonesia, including by state officials.
With a youthful, digitally savvy population of 270 million,
Indonesia is a top-10 market globally by number of users for a
host of social media companies, including TikTok, Twitter and
Facebook.
Some activists say the new articles related to content posed
a threat to privacy and freedom of expression.
"Our analysis shows that this will be the most repressive
regulation of its kind in the region," said Nenden Arum, from
digital rights group, the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression
Network (SAFEnet).
Minister Plate said the registration requirement was
administrative and not about content.
There were an estimated 191 million social media users in
Indonesia as of February 2022, according to Statista. Only
China and India have more social media users in the Asia Pacific
region.
