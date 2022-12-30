Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could
not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year that
lopped about $8 trillion in market capitalization from the S&P
500 as the Federal Reserve unleashed a barrage of rate hikes to
fight the steepest inflation in 40 years.
The S&P 500 lost 19.4% for the year in its biggest
annual percentage drop since 2008. The carnage was even more
severe for the Nasdaq Composite, which tumbled by 33.1%.
High-profile casualties include the once-soaring shares of
Amazon.com Inc, which slumped nearly 50% this year,
while those of Tesla Inc fell around 65% and Facebook
parent Meta Platforms Inc lost about 64%. Meanwhile,
energy stocks have bucked the trend by posting
eye-popping gains.
Inflation, and the Fed's degree of aggressiveness in trying
to contain it, will likely remain a critical factor driving
equity performance as 2023 gets under way. But investors will
also be watching for fallout from higher interest rates,
including how tighter monetary policy ripples through the
economy and whether it makes other assets more competitive with
stocks.
Here is a look at some of the big themes for the U.S. stock
market in 2023.
RECESSION OR SOFT LANDING?
Perhaps the biggest question that will sway stocks as the
new year begins is whether the economy is headed for a
recession, as many investors are expecting.
If a recession starts next year, stocks could be set for
another slide: A bear market has never bottomed before the
beginning of a recession, historic data showed.
Recessions tend to hit stocks hard, with the S&P 500 falling
an average of 29% during recessions since World War Two,
according to Truist Advisory Services. Those declines, however,
have usually been followed by a strong rebound.
PROFITS AT RISK?
Investors are also concerned that corporate earnings
estimates may not have fully factored in a potential slowdown,
leaving more downside for stocks.
Consensus analyst estimates as of last week projected S&P 500
earnings to rise 4.4% in 2023, according to Refinitiv IBES. Yet
earnings fall by an average annual rate of 24% during
recessions, according to Ned Davis Research.
GOODBYE, TINA?
The Fed’s rate hikes have pushed up bond yields and created
competition for equities, flying in the face of the low-yield
environment that predominated for more than a decade and gave
rise to the acronym “TINA,” or “there is no alternative” to
stocks.
Yields on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) - also known as real yields because they strip
out projected inflation - recently stood at around 1.6%, after
hitting their highest level in over a decade in October.
Still, some investors have noted that stocks fared well in
past periods when yields were even higher.
CAN VALUE VAULT AHEAD?
In the past year, value stocks - commonly defined as those
trading at a discount on metrics such as book value or
price-to-earnings - held up better than tech and other growth
shares, reversing trends that had been in place for much of the
past decade.
With higher yields and doubts about profit growth standing
to pressure tech and growth stocks, the question is whether
value - which is more heavily represented by financial, energy
and defensive groups - could be poised for another year of
outperformance.
DOLLAR MAKING A DENT
The dollar’s surge against other currencies this year hurt
the earnings of many U.S. companies, making it more expensive
for multinationals to convert their earnings back into their
home currency.
The greenback has pared some of those gains in recent weeks
and a continued reversal would depend in part on investor
perceptions of how hawkish the Fed will be relative to other
global central banks.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York
Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York
Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)