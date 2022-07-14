Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
158.05 USD   -3.33%
05:16pInstagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
03:08pFacebook testing ways to allow five profiles tied to one account
RE
01:40pMeta Platforms to Let More Users Create Multiple Facebook Profiles, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

07/14/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Thousands of users of Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram on Thursday reported issues with the photo-sharing application, according to Downdetector.com.

Nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by 5 pm ET, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter Inc had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak at around 8:15 am ET, according to Downdetector.com.

Late last year, Meta had a nearly six-hour-long outage which kept WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -3.33% 158.05 Delayed Quote.-51.39%
TWITTER, INC. -1.25% 36.29 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 125 B - -
Net income 2022 31 696 M - -
Net cash 2022 49 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 442 B 442 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 158,05 $
Average target price 271,01 $
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-51.39%457 219
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY11.80%44 127
TWITTER, INC.-14.97%28 037
MATCH GROUP, INC.-49.32%19 140
BUMBLE INC.-3.25%4 243
GREE, INC.-2.24%1 044