Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04 2022-10-31 am EDT
94.32 USD   -4.92%
10:54aInstagram looking into issues after user complaints
RE
10:42aWall St drops as megacaps weigh amid Fed rate debate
RE
10:33aIt's all about the Fed
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Instagram looking into issues after user complaints

10/31/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Instagram app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram said on Monday it was looking into an issue preventing thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing application.

The outage in some cases led to the suspension of users' Instagram accounts. One user said the application had asked for their email and phone number to get the suspended account to work again.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram said on its Twitter account.

The company did not immediately respond to questions on suspensions.

Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:54aInstagram looking into issues after user complaints
RE
10:42aWall St drops as megacaps weigh amid Fed rate debate
RE
10:33aIt's all about the Fed
MS
09:11aWall St set to open lower as investors await Fed signal
RE
07:12aKULR Stock Soars 98% In October, Touches 6-Month Highs As Accretive Deals Fuel Investor..
AQ
07:12aOneMeta AI Stock Soars After Its Verbum Translation App Shows Dominant Performance At I..
AQ
06:55aAnalyst recommendations: AMD, Caterpillar, Gilead Sciences, Meta..
MS
06:28aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as Eurozone Inflation..
DJ
06:05aCarlyle's David Rubenstein on how to invest now
RE
05:55aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 598 M - -
Net cash 2022 36 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 263 B 263 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 99,20 $
Average target price 166,27 $
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-70.51%263 034
TWITTER, INC.0.00%41 029
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-55.17%17 964
MATCH GROUP, INC.-66.97%12 361
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-46.42%6 221
BUMBLE INC.-24.69%3 304