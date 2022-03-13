Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Instagram users in Russia are told service will cease from midnight

03/13/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Meta logo and Russian flag

(Reuters) - Instagram users in Russia have been notified that the service will cease from midnight on Sunday after its owner Meta Platforms said last week it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders".

An email message from the state communications regulator told people to move their photos and videos from Instagram before it was shut down, and encouraged them to switch to Russia's own "competitive internet platforms".

Meta, which also owns Facebook, said on Friday that the temporary change in its hate speech policy applied only to Ukraine, in the wake of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

The company said it would be wrong to prevent Ukrainians from "expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces".

The decision was greeted with outrage in Russia, where authorities have opened a criminal investigation against Meta and prosecutors on Friday asked a court to designate the U.S. tech giant as an "extremist organisation".

The head of Instagram has said the block will affect 80 million users. Russia has already banned Facebook in the country in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.

The message to Instagram users from the regulator Roskomnadzor described the decision to allow calls for violence against Russians as a breach of international law.

"We need to ensure the psychological health of citizens, especially children and adolescents, to protect them from harassment and insults online," it said, explaining the decision to close down the platform.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -3.89% 187.61 Delayed Quote.-44.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.90% 133.25 Delayed Quote.72.81%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
12:23pInstagram users in Russia are told service will cease from midnight
RE
10:44aMETA PLATFORMS : Preparing for the Removal of Gray Accounts
PU
03/12Instagram users in Russia are told service will cease from midnight
RE
03/11Russia says it will restrict access to Instagram on March 14
RE
03/11Tech Down as Momentum Turns Against Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/11Wall Street slumps in broad swoon to end bumpy week
RE
03/11DocuSign, Zumiez fall; Pfizer, Pearson rise
AQ
03/11Nasdaq, S&P 500 drop as tech drags at end of bumpy week
RE
03/11REFILE-Meta exec Clegg says rule changes on speech around Russian invasion will only ap..
RE
03/11Facebook-owner meta platforms exec clegg says changes to policy…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 871 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 B 511 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 187,61 $
Average target price 328,69 $
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-44.22%510 664
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-4.03%37 633
TWITTER, INC.-23.65%26 366
MATCH GROUP, INC.-33.12%25 221
BUMBLE INC.-36.12%2 795
GREE, INC.9.21%1 366