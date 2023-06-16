Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17:48 2023-06-16 am EDT
283.06 USD   +0.44%
11:07aBofA Securities Raises Price Target on Meta Platforms to $320 From $300, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:06aIntroducing Voicebox : The Most Versatile AI for Speech Generation
PU
06/15S&P 500 leaps to highest close in 14 months; traders bet US rates near peak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Introducing Voicebox: The Most Versatile AI for Speech Generation

06/16/2023 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, we're announcing a breakthrough in generative AI for speech. We've developed Voicebox, a state of the art AI model that can perform speech generation tasks - like editing, sampling and stylizing - that it wasn't specifically trained to do through in-context learning.

Voicebox can produce high quality audio clips and edit pre-recorded audio - like removing car horns or a dog barking - all while preserving the content and style of the audio. The model is also multilingual and can produce speech in six languages.

In the future, multipurpose generative AI models like Voicebox could give natural-sounding voices to virtual assistants and non-player-characters in the metaverse. They could allow visually impaired people to hear written messages from friends read by AI in their voices, give creators new tools to easily create and edit audio tracks for videos, and much more.

The versatility of Voicebox enables a variety of tasks, including:

In-context text-to-speech synthesis: Using an audio sample as short as two seconds long, Voicebox can match the audio style and use it for text-to-speech generation.

Speech editing and noise reduction: Voicebox can recreate a portion of speech that's interrupted by noise or replace misspoken words without having to re-record an entire speech. For example, you can identify a segment of a speech that's interrupted by a dog barking, crop it, and instruct Voicebox to re-generate that segment - like an eraser for audio editing.

Cross-lingual style transfer: When givena sample of someone's speech and a passage of text in English, French, German, Spanish, Polish or Portuguese, Voicebox can produce a reading of the text in any of those languages, even when the sample speech and the text are in different languages. This capability could be used in the future to help people communicate in a natural, authentic way even if they don't speak the same languages.

Diverse speech sampling: Having learned from diverse data, Voicebox can generate speech that is more representative of how people talk in the real world and in the six languages listed above.

Voicebox is an important step forward in our generative AI research, and we look forward to continuing our exploration in the audio space and seeing how other researchers build on our work.

Learn more about Voicebox.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 15:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
11:07aBofA Securities Raises Price Target on Meta Platforms to $320 From $300, Maintains Buy ..
MT
11:06aIntroducing Voicebox : The Most Versatile AI for Speech Generation
PU
06/15S&P 500 leaps to highest close in 14 months; traders bet US rates near peak
RE
06/15S&P 500 leaps to highest close in 14 months; traders bet US rates near peak
RE
06/15S&P 500 surges to 14-month high as traders bet US rates near peak
RE
06/15Subsidies from Big Tech should be last option for EU telcos - Meta Platforms
RE
06/15Wall Street rallies as yields slip after economic data
RE
06/15Meta Platforms Says Instagram Broadcast Channels to be Available Globally
MT
06/15Layoffs pick up pace in Canada as Bell cuts 1,300 roles
RE
06/15Russian anti-war activist dies in jail after alleging mistreatment - lawyer
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 637 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 722 B 722 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 281,83 $
Average target price 272,88 $
Spread / Average Target -3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.127.15%722 255
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-13.93%33 870
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP0.60%13 955
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.36%12 057
WEIBO CORPORATION-20.24%3 588
BUMBLE INC.-14.82%2 467
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer