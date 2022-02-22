Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ireland nears Facebook decision key to EU-U.S. data transfers

02/22/2022 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Facebook logos

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's data watchdog expects to consult fellow EU regulators in April on its investigation into Facebook's data transfers, moving closer to a decision that could hammer transatlantic business if it bans data flows from the EU to the United States.

Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns.

That promoted Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to issue a provisional order that the mechanism Facebook uses to transfer data from European Union users to the United States "cannot in practice be used."

The order was frozen following a challenge by Facebook in the Irish High Court but resumed last May when the court dismissed Facebook's claims.

Facebook has warned a stoppage could have "devastating" and "irreversible" consequences for its business, which relies on processing user data to serve targeted online ads. The DPC has said other companies could face massive disruption.

The DPC, which is the EU's lead regulator of Facebook and many other of the world's largest technology company's due to the location of their EU headquarters in Ireland, issued its revised preliminary decision on Monday, which Facebook owner Meta Platforms has 28 days to respond to.

The DPC declined to give details of its revised findings.

Under EU data protection rules, the DPC must then share the ruling with all concerned EU supervisory authorities and consider their views before issuing a final verdict.

A DPC spokesperson anticipated the revised findings would be shared with other EU regulators in April.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed it had received the revised version.

"Suspending data transfers would be damaging not only to the millions of people, charities, and businesses in the EU who use our services, but also to thousands of other companies who rely on EU-US data transfers to provide a global service," she said.

"A long-term solution on EU-US data transfers is needed to keep people, businesses and economies connected."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
07:05aIreland nears Facebook decision key to EU-U.S. data transfers
RE
06:50aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Digital World Acquisition SPAC..
MT
06:03aSpotify's Joe Rogan saga spotlights podcast moderation challenges
RE
02:51aUsers should be allowed to sue U.S. tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say
RE
01:42aTonga reconnects to world as submarine cable restored after tsunami
RE
01:12a"HIGH QUALITY" REPLICAS, LOW QUALITY : Federal Court Awards Injunction And Damages In Lulu..
AQ
02/21Trump's Truth Social downloads top Apple App Store
RE
02/21'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan
RE
02/21Facebook Stops Fighting Wiretap Act Litigation After More Than A Decade
AQ
02/21Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 133 B - -
Net income 2022 35 251 M - -
Net cash 2022 54 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 561 B 561 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 206,16 $
Average target price 336,72 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-38.71%561 156
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY20.96%47 452
MATCH GROUP, INC.-18.67%30 493
TWITTER, INC.-20.59%27 392
BUMBLE INC.-25.61%3 256
GREE, INC.-4.60%1 217