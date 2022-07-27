Ireland to appoint new commissioners to data privacy regulator

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - The Irish government on
Wednesday said it will appoint two additional commissioners to
Ireland's Data Protection Commission, lead regulator in Europe
for tech giants Alphabet Inc's Google, Meta Platforms
unit Facebook, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Twitter Inc).
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the appointments
will support existing commissioner Helen Dixon and improve the
commission's ability to handle an increased workload and
increasingly complex investigative requirements.
Ireland regulates a number of large U.S. internet giants
because their European Union headquarters are in the country,
but its DPC has been criticised for long, plodding
investigations into big tech multinationals. Pressure has been
building for a pan-European approach to data and privacy
protection.
Dixon's office has so far completed three investigations of
multinationals under new EU privacy rules introduced in 2018,
including hitting WhatsApp with a 225 million euro fine last
year.
Speaking to Reuters in February, Dixon said staffing at the
regulator has increased to 195 from 27 in 2014 and the numbers
needed to be increased more. However, she dismissed calls for
another two commissioners to be appointed to speed up the
processing of the backlog in cases.
"We don't think a three-headed organisation will improve
some of the issues that we have talked about in terms of
perception of speed," she said.
Last month, the head of the European Data Protection
Supervisor (EDPS), Wojciech Wiewiorowski, called for a
pan-European data protection enforcement model to ensure
consistent high-level protection of fundamental rights to data
protection and privacy across the European Union.
