Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:10 2022-07-27 pm EDT
167.03 USD   +4.95%
12:57pIreland to appoint new commissioners to data privacy regulator
RE
12:15pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Adidas, Alphabet, Chipotle, Spotify, Shopify...
09:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It's Fed day - What's in the bag for September?
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ireland to appoint new commissioners to data privacy regulator

07/27/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - The Irish government on Wednesday said it will appoint two additional commissioners to Ireland's Data Protection Commission, lead regulator in Europe for tech giants Alphabet Inc's Google, Meta Platforms unit Facebook, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Twitter Inc).

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the appointments will support existing commissioner Helen Dixon and improve the commission's ability to handle an increased workload and increasingly complex investigative requirements.

Ireland regulates a number of large U.S. internet giants because their European Union headquarters are in the country, but its DPC has been criticised for long, plodding investigations into big tech multinationals. Pressure has been building for a pan-European approach to data and privacy protection.

Dixon's office has so far completed three investigations of multinationals under new EU privacy rules introduced in 2018, including hitting WhatsApp with a 225 million euro fine last year.

Speaking to Reuters in February, Dixon said staffing at the regulator has increased to 195 from 27 in 2014 and the numbers needed to be increased more. However, she dismissed calls for another two commissioners to be appointed to speed up the processing of the backlog in cases.

"We don't think a three-headed organisation will improve some of the issues that we have talked about in terms of perception of speed," she said.

Last month, the head of the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS), Wojciech Wiewiorowski, called for a pan-European data protection enforcement model to ensure consistent high-level protection of fundamental rights to data protection and privacy across the European Union. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 6.58% 111.88 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
APPLE INC. 1.80% 154.34 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 5.41% 167.75 Delayed Quote.-52.68%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.76% 263.8386 Delayed Quote.-23.04%
TWITTER, INC. 0.44% 39.51 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
12:57pIreland to appoint new commissioners to data privacy regulator
RE
12:15pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Adidas, Alphabet, Chipotle, Spotify, Shopify...
09:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : It's Fed day - What's in the bag for September?
08:44aMeta Platforms Tends to Narrow or Reverse Earnings-Driven After-Hours Trade in Next Day..
MT
08:10aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 27, 2022
07:28aMicrosoft, Alphabet results spark rally in megacap stocks
RE
06:35aFate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant in balance after Russian advance
RE
06:33aFate of Ukraine's second biggest power plant in balance after Russian advance
RE
06:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Microsoft, Coinbase Global Poised to Ris..
MT
05:28aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Growth Stocks Climb, as Tech Earnings Cheered
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 124 B - -
Net income 2022 31 280 M - -
Net cash 2022 49 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 445 B 445 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 159,15 $
Average target price 260,17 $
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-52.68%445 082
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY17.49%46 289
TWITTER, INC.-8.98%30 276
MATCH GROUP, INC.-48.24%19 549
BUMBLE INC.-3.22%4 244
GREE, INC.-1.42%1 058