ROME (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator AGCM said on Wednesday it has fined Facebook and Instagram owner Meta for what it called unfair commercial practices.

AGCM said it found that Instagram users were not properly informed about the use of their personal data for commercial purposes, a statement said.

The agency also said Facebook and Instagram users were not given proper information on how they could contest the eventual suspension of their accounts.

Meta has already ended the contested practices, the Italian regulator said.

