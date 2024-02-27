TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday to exchange views on artificial intelligence, Fuji Television reported. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)
