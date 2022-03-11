Lawmaker calls for block on Instagram after Meta allows hate speech against Russians

March 11 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday condemned Meta
Platforms' move to temporarily lift a ban on calls for
violence against the Russian military and leadership, and an
influential parliamentarian called for Instagram to be blocked
in Russia.
In a temporary change to its hate speech policy, Meta
Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some
countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian
soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to
internal emails seen by Reuters.
"Meta's aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement
of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous," the
Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement on Friday.
"The company's actions are yet another evidence of the
information war without rules declared on our country," it said.
A Meta spokesperson confirmed it had temporarily eased its
rules for political speech, allowing posts such as "death to the
Russian invaders", although it would not allow calls for
violence against Russian civilians.
Internal emails seen by Reuters showed it had also
temporarily allowed posts that call for death to Russian
President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander
Lukashenko.
Alexander Khinshtein, the head of the information policy and
IT committee at the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of
parliament, said the Duma would appeal to the Russian prosecutor
general's office and Investigative Committee over the move. It
was not clear what action it expected those bodies to take.
"If this is true, then of course Instagram should be blocked
in Russia after Facebook," he said.
Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta. Last week,
Russia said it was banning Facebook in the country in response
to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on
the platform.
"They should think about how they are using these platforms.
They incite hatred, and even more, they call for the murder of
Russian citizens," Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said in a
post on VKontakte, Russia's answer to Facebook.
Moscow has also cracked down on tech companies, including
Twitter, which said it is restricted in the country,
during its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special
operation."
Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia's space agency Roskosmos, had
deleted his Facebook profile, news agency RIA Novosti reported
on Friday.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Stephen Coates)