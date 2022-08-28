Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
161.78 USD   -4.15%
08/27Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
AQ
08/27Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
RE
08/27Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
AQ
Libya's Dbeibah says to defend Tripoli amid fighting

08/28/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
STORY: Charred cars and buildings pockmarked by bullets scarred Libya's capital on Sunday as shops opened and people cleared away smashed glass and other debris, a day after the worst fighting there in two years killed 32 people and injured 159, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Battles raged across the city Saturday as forces aligned with the parliament-backed administration of Fathi Bashagha failed to take control of the capital and oust the Tripoli-based government of Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah.

The clashes erupted and ended suddenly. But the fighting has raised fears of a wider conflict over the political standoff.

In a video post on his Facebook page, Dbeibah told fighters the only way to move forward was to go to elections.

"When they saw our city Tripoli in peace, they were jealous. Those who think they can stage a coup, we tell them the coup era has now passed and those who want elections, we are ready for elections, we're not moving forward unless we go to elections and if they want otherwise, we have men."

Bashagha's attempt on Saturday to take over in Tripoli was his second such attempt since May.

His prospects of seizing the city appear badly dented for now, but there is no sign of a broader political or diplomatic compromise to end the struggle for power in the country.

Airline companies said early on Sunday that flights were operating normally at Tripoli's Mitiga airport, a sign that the security situation had eased for now.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the violence and for genuine dialogue to get around Libya's political impasse.

Bashagha's failure to oust Dbeibah showed that despite a period of realignment among armed factions in and around the capital, the Tripoli government can still count on a military coalition able to fight off its enemies.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi, splitting the nation in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions and dragging in regional powers.


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 693 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 B 435 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 161,78 $
Average target price 223,03 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-51.90%434 792
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.80%38 720
TWITTER, INC.-6.39%30 913
MATCH GROUP, INC.-56.24%16 376
BUMBLE INC.-21.18%3 459
GREE, INC.1.06%1 080