Life sciences software startup Benchling lays off 9% of workforce

April 21 (Reuters) - Benchling, which develops software
tools for scientists and pharmaceutical research organizations,
has laid off 74 employees, or 9% of its workforce, its
spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The startup joins a growing number of U.S. firms, including
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and several startups, to downsize its workforce amid
mounting worries of a recession in the United States.
The San Francisco-based company, which filed for an initial
public offering in late 2021, was last valued at over $6
billion.
Founded in 2012 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology
classmates Sajith Wickramasekara and Ashu Singhal, Benchling has
emerged as a major player in a niche and growing market for
digitizing the R&D process.
Benchling offers cloud-based tools and laboratory automation
software that allow researchers to collaborate and track
projects.
(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New
York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)