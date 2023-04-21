Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
212.89 USD   -0.08%
05:52pLife sciences software startup Benchling lays off 9% of workforce
RE
04:30pS&P 500 Posts 0.1% Weekly Drop, Led by Communication Services as Mixed Q1 Earnings Contribute to Recession Fears
MT
02:22pTech earnings to test markets' 'most crowded' trade
RE
Life sciences software startup Benchling lays off 9% of workforce

04/21/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
April 21 (Reuters) - Benchling, which develops software tools for scientists and pharmaceutical research organizations, has laid off 74 employees, or 9% of its workforce, its spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The startup joins a growing number of U.S. firms, including Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc and several startups, to downsize its workforce amid mounting worries of a recession in the United States.

The San Francisco-based company, which filed for an initial public offering in late 2021, was last valued at over $6 billion.

Founded in 2012 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology classmates Sajith Wickramasekara and Ashu Singhal, Benchling has emerged as a major player in a niche and growing market for digitizing the R&D process.

Benchling offers cloud-based tools and laboratory automation software that allow researchers to collaborate and track projects. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.03% 106.96 Delayed Quote.24.17%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.08% 212.89 Delayed Quote.77.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 26 050 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 547 B 547 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
EV / Sales 2024 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
