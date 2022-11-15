Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-11-15 pm EST
117.27 USD   +2.67%
03:01pUkraine maintains control of power grid -utility head
RE
01:55pMeta Platforms Offers to Exchange Unregistered Senior Notes for Registered Notes
MT
11:45aInvestor TCI urges Alphabet to cut excessive headcount, costs
RE
Lithuanian president says 'every inch of NATO territory must be defended'

11/15/2022 | 03:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: EU leaders meet in Brussels

VILNIUS (Reuters) -NATO member Lithuania's president said Tuesday evening that 'every inch of NATO territory' must be defended after an explosion was reported in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

"Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our Polish friends. Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of NATO territory must be defended!," President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted.

"The cause of the explosions is not yet known, but at the same time Russian missiles attacked Ukraine," Nauseda added in a Facebook post. "The terrorist regime will be stopped by united force of the allies".

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
