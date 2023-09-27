META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS VOICE COMING TO THE AI BOTS IN THE NEXT COUPLE MONTHS
Meta Ceo Mark Zuckerberg Says Voice Coming To The Ai Bots In Th…
September 27, 2023 at 01:59 pm EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|292.50 USD
|-2.16%
|-3.71%
|+139.79%
|08:18pm
|Meta Quest 3 Release Set for Oct. 10, Open for Pre-Orders
|MT
|08:12pm
|Uruguay fintech dLocal to 'pause' rapid expansion, strengthen operations -CEO
|RE
META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS VOICE COMING TO THE AI BOTS IN THE NEXT COUPLE MONTHS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|292.46 USD
|-2.18%
|-3.97%
|769 B $
|Meta Quest 3 Release Set for Oct. 10, Open for Pre-Orders
|MT
|Uruguay fintech dLocal to 'pause' rapid expansion, strengthen operations -CEO
|RE
|Meta Platforms' Infrastructure Vice President to Step Down at End of September
|MT
|ZUCKERBERG SAYS NEW RAY-BAN SMART GLASSES ABLE TO LIVESTREAM BRO…
|RE
|META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS VOICE COMING TO THE AI BOTS IN TH…
|RE
|Meta's Zuckerberg Says Microsoft 365 to Launch on Meta Quest This Year, Bloomberg Reports
|MT
|ZUCKERBERG SAYS BOTS CREATED IN AI STUDIO WILL HAVE PROFILES ON…
|RE
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG ANNOUNCES QUEST 3 MIXED REALITY DEVICE…
|RE
|Zuckerberg kicks off Meta event on future of AR/VR investments
|RE
|Amazon antitrust lawsuit latest in US efforts to rein in big firms' clout
|RE
|Meta Executive Leading AI Chip Development to Step Down, VP of Engineering to Assume Role, Reuters Says
|MT
|Meta executive leading AI chip efforts to leave position - sources
|RE
|Ukraine appoints three new deputy defence ministers
|RE
|Guggenheim Adjusts Meta Platforms Price Target to $380 From $375, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Las Vegas Culinary, Bartenders Vote to Authorize Strike
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
|MT
|Climb in August Durable Goods Orders Underpins Sentiment, Lifting US Equity Futures Pre-Bell
|MT
|Easing US Treasury Yields Lift Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Wednesday
|MT
|OpenAI's value is said to have tripled, to $80 or $90 billion
|Cloudflare, Meta Platforms Team Up to Offer Llama 2 Language Model to AI Developers
|MT
|Meta to signal future of AR/VR investments at annual Connect conference
|RE
|PwC Australia gave clients other than Google confidential tax info
|RE
|'Unknown unknowns' unnerving markets for Q4
|RE
|EU Executive Urges Big Tech to Address Russian Disinformation Risk Ahead of Elections
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+139.13%
|769 B $
|-12.60%
|33 896 M $
|-4.36%
|11 375 M $
|-24.21%
|10 470 M $
|-36.51%
|2 851 M $
|-31.81%
|2 019 M $
|-12.62%
|678 M $
|-15.80%
|658 M $
|-37.02%
|554 M $
|+45.33%
|377 M $