  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
141.50 USD   -1.15%
05:28pMeta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
RE
05:08pMeta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
RE
05:07pMeta Platforms Says Ending Suspension Of Trump's Facebook And Instagram Accounts In Coming Weeks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

META PLATFORMS INC-ENDING SUSPENSION OF TRUMP'S FACEBOOK AND INS…

01/25/2023 | 05:04pm EST
META PLATFORMS INC-ENDING SUSPENSION OF TRUMP'S FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS IN COMING WEEKS


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 689 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 375 B 375 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 143,14 $
Average target price 154,65 $
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.19.05%375 341
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.34%38 745
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP3.38%14 510
MATCH GROUP, INC.25.50%14 203
WEIBO CORPORATION16.63%5 425
BUMBLE INC.16.06%3 168