META PLATFORMS INC-ENDING SUSPENSION OF TRUMP'S FACEBOOK AND INS…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Golden Age of Video Games
The Cannabis Industry
The Vegan Market
Place your bets
US Basketball
Cybersecurity
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Water
The Cannabis Industry
In Vino Veritas
Europe's family businesses
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Meta Platforms, Inc.
News
Summary
META
US30303M1027
META PLATFORMS, INC.
(META)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
141.50
USD
-1.15%
05:28p
Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
RE
05:08p
Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
RE
05:07p
Meta Platforms Says Ending Suspension Of Trump's Facebook And Instagram Accounts In Coming Weeks
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
META PLATFORMS INC-ENDING SUSPENSION OF TRUMP'S FACEBOOK AND INS…
01/25/2023 | 05:04pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
META PLATFORMS INC-ENDING SUSPENSION OF TRUMP'S FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS IN COMING WEEKS
© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:28p
Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
RE
05:08p
Meta to restore Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts
RE
05:07p
Meta Platforms Says Ending Suspension Of Trump's Facebook And Instagram Accounts In Com..
RE
05:07p
Meta platforms inc-in light of his violations, trump now also fa…
RE
05:05p
Microsoft's Subdued Cloud Outlook Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
05:04p
Meta platforms inc-ending suspension of trump's facebook and ins…
RE
05:01p
Facebook To Reinstate Trump - Axios
RE
04:32p
Microsoft's Subdued Cloud Outlook Weighs on Nasdaq
MT
01:53p
Microsoft's Subdued Guidance Weighs on Equities
MT
01:18p
Microsoft's Subdued-Guidance Readout to Mega-Cap Technology Earnings Cuts Risk Appetite..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
09:32a
Credit Suisse Raises Meta Platforms' Price Target to $180 From $145 Ahead of Q4 2022 Re..
MT
08:26a
META : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/20
MKM Partners Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $155 From $140, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
116 B
-
-
Net income 2022
24 689 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
35 321 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
15,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
375 B
375 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,92x
EV / Sales 2023
2,77x
Nbr of Employees
87 314
Free-Float
84,3%
More Financials
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
57
Last Close Price
143,14 $
Average target price
154,65 $
Spread / Average Target
8,04%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li
Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea
Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth
Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan
Chief Operating & Growth Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.
19.05%
375 341
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
-1.34%
38 745
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
3.38%
14 510
MATCH GROUP, INC.
25.50%
14 203
WEIBO CORPORATION
16.63%
5 425
BUMBLE INC.
16.06%
3 168
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave