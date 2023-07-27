META : RBC remains its Buy rating
Today at 02:24 am
Share
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price has been lifted and is now set at USD 400 compared to USD 330 before.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07:59:58 2023-07-26 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|318.94 USD
|+6.82%
|-5.52%
|+148.11%
|08:24am
|META : RBC remains its Buy rating
|MD
|06:16am
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as ECB -2-
|DJ
|META : RBC remains its Buy rating
|MD
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as ECB -2-
|DJ
|Asian shares climb after Fed hikes as expected; eyes on Europe, Japan
|RE
|Typhoon Doksuri shuts businesses, grounds flights in Taiwan
|RE
|Police officer fired after unleashing dog on Black man in Ohio traffic stop
|RE
|U.S. stocks end little changed after Fed rate hike
|RE
|Tech Down After Microsoft Earnings -- Tech Roundup
|DJ
|MORNING BID ASIA-China realism returns, Powell has spoken
|RE
|Transcript : Meta Platforms, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023
|CI
|Meta Platforms Second-Quarter Results Beat Views; Facebook Parent Offers Upbeat Revenue Outlook
|MT
|Meta Platforms' Q2 EPS, Revenue Increase; Issues Q3 Revenue Outlook; Shares Rise After Hours
|MT
|Meta Platforms Monthly Active Users in Q2 at 3.03 Billion, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of 3.01 Billion
|MT
|Earnings Flash (META) META Posts Q2 Revenue $32B, vs. Street Est of $31.03B
|MT
|Meta Platforms Daily Active Users in Q2 at 2.06 Billion, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of 2.03 Billion
|MT
|Meta Guides For Q3 Revenue of $32-$34.5 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $31.1 Billion
|MT
|Facebook parent Meta forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates
|RE
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023
|CI
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|U.S. stocks close little changed after Fed statement
|RE
|Microsoft to Provide ChatGPT Technology to Japan's Government for Administrative Tasks
|MT
|U.S. urges appeals court to lift curbs on social media contacts
|RE
|Sweden says it's target of Russia-backed disinformation over NATO, Koran burnings
|RE
|Nasdaq, S&P 500 Decline as Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision
|MT
|Snap's Revenue Expected to Remain Challenged, Morgan Stanley Says
|MT
|S&P, Nasdaq slide as Big Tech results roll in; Fed in focus
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+148.11%
|765 B $
|-11.26%
|35 150 M $
|+8.46%
|12 531 M $
|-21.62%
|10 872 M $
|-24.16%
|3 411 M $
|-11.69%
|2 557 M $
|+37.38%
|1 060 M $
|-10.06%
|758 M $
|-30.67%
|658 M $
|+104.27%
|561 M $