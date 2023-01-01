Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
120.34 USD   +0.07%
META SET TO MAKE DIVISIVE DECISION ON TRUMPS RETURN TO FACEBOOK…

01/01/2023 | 12:04am EST
META SET TO MAKE DIVISIVE DECISION ON TRUMP’S RETURN TO FACEBOOK - FT


© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 728 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 316 B 316 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 120,34 $
Average target price 154,09 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-64.25%315 555
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-1.39%39 224
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP20.88%14 035
MATCH GROUP, INC.-68.63%11 588
WEIBO CORPORATION-38.28%4 652
BUMBLE INC.-37.83%2 730