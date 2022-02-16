Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta CEO Zuckerberg promotes Nick Clegg to lead on policy issues

02/16/2022 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nick Clegg, VP of Global Affairs & Communications at Meta (Facebook) participates remotely in the Web Summit, in Lisbon

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he had promoted policy chief Nick Clegg into a larger role to lead on all policy matters, signaling less involvement from Zuckerberg in the area.

"We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally," Zuckerberg wrote, referring to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Clegg, who was a British deputy prime minister from 2010 to 2015, joined Facebook in 2018 to run its global policy organization. He has led on issues like Facebook's content policy and elections and spearheaded its establishment of the company's independent content oversight board.

"Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work," Zuckerberg said in the post.

The CEO said the change would allow him to focus more on leading the company as it builds new products while Sandberg focused on the success of its business.

Clegg's elevation to the role of "president, global affairs," reporting to both Zuckerberg and Sandberg, comes ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November.

Clegg will also be tasked with handling regulatory issues as the company focuses on building the metaverse, a futuristic idea of immersive virtual environments.

"The next few years will be a crucial time for our company and our industry as new rules for the internet are written all over the world, and as we set out on our journey to help build the metaverse," Sandberg wrote in a post.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Howard Goller)

By Elizabeth Culliford


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:42pMeta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg Names Nick Clegg President of Global Affairs
MT
01:41pJared Kushner ally pardoned by Trump pleads guilty to attempting to spy on ex-wife
RE
01:37pMeta CEO Zuckerberg promotes Nick Clegg to lead on policy issues
RE
12:53pWall St falls on geopolitical tensions; Fed minutes eyed
RE
12:06pMETA PLATFORMS : January 2022 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
PU
11:35aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AirBnb, Heineken, Hilton, SeaWorld, Airbus...
10:58aForeign tech firms without Russian offices face advertising ban within weeks
RE
10:52aLower testing rates likely reason for falling COVID-19 case reports - WHO
RE
10:38aHelbiz Teams Up With Facebook to Offer Pay-Per-View Italian Series B Soccer Games
MT
10:18aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 16, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 133 B - -
Net income 2022 35 251 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 602 B 602 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 221,00 $
Average target price 339,04 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-34.29%601 549
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY32.69%49 321
MATCH GROUP, INC.-10.44%33 578
TWITTER, INC.-14.44%29 515
BUMBLE INC.-14.26%3 752
GREE, INC.-4.13%1 214