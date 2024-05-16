Meta: EU investigation into the protection of minors
It is concerned about the addictive effects of Meta's algorithms on children, and about age verification methods deemed insufficient.
Specifically, the Commission fears that Facebook's and Instagram's systems may stimulate behavioral addictions in children, as well as creating so-called 'rabbit-hole effects'.
This investigation follows a preliminary analysis of Meta's reports and a procedure opened on April 30, 2024 concerning misleading advertising, political content and other issues related to Facebook and Instagram.
