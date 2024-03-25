The European Commission announces that it has opened non-compliance investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) concerning Alphabet, Apple and Meta.
The Commission is looking into the rules put in place by the three American giants, namely the driving rules in Google Play and self-preferences in Google search (for Alphabet), the driving rules in the App Store and the choice screen for Safari (for Apple), as well as the payment and consent model put in place by Meta.
The Commission suspects that the measures put in place by these gatekeepers do not effectively comply with their obligations under the DMA.
In addition, the Commission has launched investigative measures concerning Apple's new pricing structure for alternative app stores and Amazon's ranking practices on its marketplace.
In the event of infringement, the Commission can impose fines of up to 10% of the company's total worldwide sales, and 20% in the event of a repeat offence.
Meta Platforms, Inc. specializes in online social networking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of social networking, messaging, photo and video sharing platforms (98.2%): operation of the Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp platforms (3.7 billion active users per month in 2022) ;
- sale of virtual and augmented reality products, software and devices (1.8%): virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest), connected screens (Facebook Portal), wearable devices, etc.
Net sales break down by source of income into advertising spaces (97.5%) and other (2.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (43%), Asia/Pacific (23.8%), Europe (22.9%) and other (10.3%).