By Giulia Petroni

Italy's competition watchdog has opened an investigation into whether Meta Platforms has failed to provide adequate information on how to mark branded content and monitor the use of the tool in relation to promotional content on Instagram.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, alleged Friday that the company doesn't verify the authenticity of interactions on the social-media platform needed to avoid fake likes and followers of popular users, such as influencers.

Meta wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-23 0301ET