HSBC maintains its buy recommendation on Meta shares, with an unchanged price target of $905, based on a 2026e non-GAAP P/E multiple of 26x, implying 16.7% upside potential from current levels.



At Meta's Connect 2025 event (September 17, 2025), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled three new AI-enabled connected devices in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.



According to the analyst, the outlook for recent innovations is encouraging, particularly connected glasses.



The broker notes the presentation of several smart glasses models, including the high-end 'Meta Ray-Ban Display'.



Another model, the Oakley Meta Vangard, designed for sports, offers high-end video features and AI integration.



It should be noted that the high-end 'Display' model is Meta's leading brand, while remaining second behind other brands (Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta), HSBC says.



This may reflect the importance Meta attaches to the opportunity to make these glasses integrated into the lens the main computing platform, gradually replacing smartphones, it points out.



According to the note, the growth potential in the connected glasses market is estimated at $151bn.