    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:36 2023-04-20 pm EDT
213.55 USD   +0.22%
02:51aMeta Ordered to Negotiate Over Removal of Musical Content in Italy
DJ
02:34aItaly's antitrust takes steps against Meta in music rights case
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Sentiment Weakens
DJ
Meta Ordered to Negotiate Over Removal of Musical Content in Italy

04/21/2023 | 02:51am EDT
By Mauro Orru


Italy's competition watchdog ordered that Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. resume talks to renew a licensing agreement with an Italian copyright agency to feature musical content on its platforms, weeks after opening a probe into the social-media giant's conduct.

The Italian Competition Authority, or AGCM, said Friday that Meta should resume negotiations with the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers, or SIAE, and restore SIAE-protected musical content from its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Meta had removed musical content from those platforms last month after a breakdown in talks with the agency, prompting the Italian Ministry of Culture to step in and summon both parties for talks, but those failed to break the deadlock.

The watchdog opened an investigation into Meta earlier this month, saying the group may have abused the contractual leverage it holds over SIAE, asking the agency to accept an inadequate offer without having the information needed to assess its fairness.

An independent third party will be appointed to mediate if disagreements between Meta and SIAE persist, AGCM said.

Meta and SIAE didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Meta said it would fully cooperate with the probe, while SIAE President Salvatore Nastasi welcomed the watchdog's decision to step in.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0250ET

