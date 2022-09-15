Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-09-15 pm EDT
151.99 USD   +0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Meta Oversight Board objects to removing positive newspaper report on Taliban

09/15/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Taliban fighters celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's independent Oversight Board said on Thursday that Facebook should not have taken down a newspaper report about the Taliban that it considered positive, backing users' freedom of expression and saying the tech company relied too heavily on automated moderation.

Meta found the post on the Taliban announcing that schools and colleges in Afghanistan for women and girls would reopen in March violated Facebook's policies because it "praised" entities deemed to "engage in serious offline harms".

The company limited the newspaper's access to certain Facebook features after taking down the post.

The newspaper appealed the decision after which the post was referred to a special moderation queue, but was never reviewed, according to the Oversight Board.

The Oversight Board said Meta's decision to remove the post was inconsistent with Facebook's policies as they allow reporting on such organizations, and the company reversed its decision after the board selected the case.

"The Board found that Meta should better protect users' freedom of expression when it comes to reporting on terrorist regimes," the Oversight Board said. (https://bit.ly/3U8aUnP)

"By using automated systems to remove content, Media Matching Service banks can amplify the impact of incorrect decisions by individual human reviewers," it added.

Meta's Oversight Board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals, but it can also advise on site policies.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOMATED SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.14% 0.87 Delayed Quote.-35.77%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.08% 151.33 Delayed Quote.-54.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 681 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 407 B 407 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 151,47 $
Average target price 222,69 $
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-54.97%407 083
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-14.09%33 642
TWITTER, INC.-3.05%32 014
MATCH GROUP, INC.-55.65%16 597
BUMBLE INC.-24.13%3 329
GREE, INC.7.44%1 104