Meta Platforms : Best Practices For COVID-19 Announcements
12/10/2021 | 09:22am EST
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has evolved, Facebook has expanded its Local Alerts tool to include COVID-19 Announcements. These tools are designed to help state and local governments and public health agencies share urgent COVID-19 updates in local communities. When authorities mark posts as COVID-19 Announcements, we expand their reach so more people see them. We also send notifications about these posts to those in the community and make these posts visible in the COVID-19 Information Center. The COVID-19 Announcements tool helps promote COVID-19 education by notifying users with up-to-date health information and directing them toward local government health guidance.
We understand that constituencies expect to communicate with their government agencies online. In fact, we have found that more than half of Americans (55%) expect to receive public service announcements from the government via social media channels.1 COVID-19 Announcements is a resource for you to meet your community where they are and promote safer, healthier communities.
Five tips when using COVID-19 Announcements
1. The most effective announcements capture users' attention with a strong headline and are comprehensive in direction. For readers who typically engage on Facebook through their mobile devices, make content easy to digest on a smaller screen by keeping paragraphs less than 50 words and using bullet points to break up text.
2. Be sure to include a link to your website with updated COVID-19 guidance. It's important to have a call-to-action for your community to respond to.
3. Highlight timely and accurate vaccination rate data in your community. By using Facebook in this way, state and local health agencies can streamline the process of encouraging vaccines and reach a wider audience with necessary statistics.
4. Promote available vaccines and vaccine locations by using social media to connect citizens with state and local health agencies to streamline the process of encouraging vaccines and reaching a wider audience. In tandem with COVID-19 announcements, Meta engaged with state and local health authorities as part of our our COVID-19 response program, providing ad coupons to help communicate essential health messaging.
As authorizations for booster shots are processed and approved for US residents, the COVID-19 Announcements tool will continue to be made available for state and local government partners on Facebook. Get started with the COVID-19 Announcement tool by applying here.
In tandem with COVID announcements, Meta is pleased to have engaged state and local health authorities in our COVID-19 ad credit program. Health agencies were selected to receive ad coupons based on a variety of factors that included community need and compliance of ad coupon terms and conditions as outlined here.
1Source: Connecting with Government: Community Insights by Ipsos, (Facebook- commissioned study of adults based in the US, UK, Italy, Brazil and India), January 2021
