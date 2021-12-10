Meta Platforms : Best Practices For COVID-19 Announcements

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has evolved, Facebook has expanded its Local Alerts tool to include COVID-19 Announcements. These tools are designed to help state and local governments and public health agencies share urgent COVID-19 updates in local communities. When authorities mark posts as COVID-19 Announcements, we expand their reach so more people see them. We also send notifications about these posts to those in the community and make these posts visible in the COVID-19 Information Center. The COVID-19 Announcements tool helps promote COVID-19 education by notifying users with up-to-date health information and directing them toward local government health guidance.

We understand that constituencies expect to communicate with their government agencies online. In fact, we have found that more than half of Americans (55%) expect to receive public service announcements from the government via social media channels.1 COVID-19 Announcements is a resource for you to meet your community where they are and promote safer, healthier communities.

Five tips when using COVID-19 Announcements