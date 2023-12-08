META PLATFORMS : BofA reiterates buy, deems AI undervalued

Bank of America on Friday reiterated its buy recommendation on Meta Platforms, deeming the US technology group's AI projects to be 'underestimated' by the market.



In a note, the US investment bank points out that Meta is currently testing some 20 AI-related functionalities in areas such as web search, chat or messaging, with the aim of improving user experience.



BofA points out that most of its projects involve facilitating the integration of a chatbot and an AI image generator into its ecosystem.



According to the New York firm, Meta's ability to develop new uses and recurring revenue models could, in this respect, be undervalued by investors.



Its price target remains $384.



