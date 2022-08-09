Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
168.53 USD   -1.01%
08/09META PLATFORMS : Correcting the Record on Meta's Involvement in Nebraska Case
PU
08/09Meta raises $10 billion in first-ever bond offering
RE
08/09Hong Kong-based fintech firms tumble after dizzying rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta Platforms : Correcting the Record on Meta's Involvement in Nebraska Case

08/09/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Much of the reporting about Meta's role in a criminal case against a mother and daughter in Nebraska is plain wrong. We want to take the opportunity to set the record straight.

We received valid legal warrants from local law enforcement on June 7, before the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The warrants did not mention abortion at all. Court documents indicate that police were at that time investigating the alleged illegal burning and burial of a stillborn infant. The warrants were accompanied by non-disclosure orders, which prevented us from sharing information about them. The orders have now been lifted.

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:53:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
08/09META PLATFORMS : Correcting the Record on Meta's Involvement in Nebraska Case
PU
08/09Meta raises $10 billion in first-ever bond offering
RE
08/09Hong Kong-based fintech firms tumble after dizzying rally
RE
08/09Snap launches tools for parents to monitor teens’ contacts
RE
08/08Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge
RE
08/08The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
RE
08/08Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89
RE
08/08Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89
RE
08/08EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise as -2-
DJ
08/08Ryanair to appeal against Hungary's 'baseless' consumer protection fine
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 695 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 453 B 453 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 168,53 $
Average target price 224,12 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-49.89%457 555
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY6.66%42 284
TWITTER, INC.-0.65%32 808
MATCH GROUP, INC.-51.21%19 274
BUMBLE INC.3.60%4 843
GREE, INC.-1.89%1 069