Meta Platforms Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since May 2019 -- Data Talk

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently at $209.87, down $2.92 or 1.37%

--Would be lowest close since March 30, 2023, when it closed at $207.84

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 5, 2023, when it fell 1.51%

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 5.25% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 14, 2019, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending Feb. 17, 2023, when it fell 5.75%

--Down 0.98% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2022, when it fell 31.34%

--Up 74.4% year-to-date

--Down 45.09% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on Sept. 7, 2021

--Up 15.98% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $180.95

--Down 6.06% from its 52-week closing high of $223.41 on May 4, 2022

--Up 136.05% from its 52-week closing low of $88.91 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as low as $208.95; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2023, when it hit $208.65

--Down 1.8% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:46:31 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1204ET