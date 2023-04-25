Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:36:56 2023-04-25 pm EDT
208.94 USD   -1.81%
12:33pTechnology Titans' Earnings Due After the Bell Leave US Equity Investors on Tenterhooks
MT
12:05pMeta Platforms Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since May 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:49aGap to cut hundreds of jobs in new round of layoffs - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta Platforms Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since May 2019 -- Data Talk

04/25/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently at $209.87, down $2.92 or 1.37%


--Would be lowest close since March 30, 2023, when it closed at $207.84

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 5, 2023, when it fell 1.51%

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 5.25% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 14, 2019, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending Feb. 17, 2023, when it fell 5.75%

--Down 0.98% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2022, when it fell 31.34%

--Up 74.4% year-to-date

--Down 45.09% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on Sept. 7, 2021

--Up 15.98% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2022), when it closed at $180.95

--Down 6.06% from its 52-week closing high of $223.41 on May 4, 2022

--Up 136.05% from its 52-week closing low of $88.91 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as low as $208.95; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2023, when it hit $208.65

--Down 1.8% at today's intraday low


All data as of 11:46:31 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1204ET

All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
12:33pTechnology Titans' Earnings Due After the Bell Leave US Equity Investors on Tenterhooks
MT
12:05pMeta Platforms Currently Down Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak..
DJ
11:49aGap to cut hundreds of jobs in new round of layoffs - WSJ
RE
09:46aCountdown for Meta, TikTok, Twitter to Comply With World's Toughest Content Law
DJ
09:31aEU to Impose New Online Content Rules on Google, Meta, Apple, 16 Others
MT
07:57aHungary wants Ukrainian grain ban until end-2023, minister says
RE
07:57aGoogle, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, 15 others subject to EU content rules
RE
06:55aMeta Historically Reverses or Narrows Post-Market Earnings Moves in Next Day's Regular ..
MT
06:13aInside Meta's scramble to catch up on AI
RE
12:31aMarketmind: Zooming in on AI, rates and chips wars
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 26 105 M - -
Net cash 2023 26 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 546 B 546 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 212,79 $
Average target price 228,87 $
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.76.82%545 883
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-29.56%27 634
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-11.11%12 476
MATCH GROUP, INC.-16.90%9 631
WEIBO CORPORATION-14.59%3 973
BUMBLE INC.-16.39%2 421
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer