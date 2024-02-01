By Ben Glickman

Meta Platforms declared its first ever dividend, a payout of 50 cents a share.

The social media giant said its board of directors declared the dividend Thursday. Meta plans to pay a dividend on a quarterly basis going forward.

The dividend, equal to $2 a year, represents an annual yield of 0.5% based on the Thursday closing price of $394.78.

The dividend is payable March 26 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 22.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

