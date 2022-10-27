Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:57 2022-10-27 am EDT
100.63 USD   -22.49%
10:55aTruist Securities Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $160 From $240, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:51aCanaccord Genuity Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $200 From $250, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10:43aMeta Platforms Down Over 21%, Worst performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta Platforms Down Over 21%, Worst performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently at $102.30, down $27.52 or 21.2%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 16, 2016, when it closed at $101.61

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell 26.39%

--Currently down five of the past six days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 25.61% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 4, 2022, when it fell 26.6%

--Down 24.6% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2022, when it fell 32.63%

--Down 69.59% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to May 18, 2012)

--Down 73.23% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on Sept. 7, 2021

--Down 67.72% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2021), when it closed at $316.92

--Down 70.57% from its 52-week closing high of $347.56 on Nov. 15, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $97.36; lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, 2016, when it hit $96.82

--Down 25% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell as much as 27.01%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:23:53 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1042ET

All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:55aTruist Securities Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $160 From $240, Maintains Buy..
MT
10:51aCanaccord Genuity Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $200 From $250, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
10:43aMeta Platforms Down Over 21%, Worst performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Toda..
DJ
10:25aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Meta Platforms Price Target to $125 From $170, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
10:20aOppenheimer Adjust Meta Platforms Price Target to $140 From $190, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
10:19aMizuho Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $160 From $180, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10:18aMETA : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
10:17aBarclays Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $165 From $250, Keeps Overweight Ratin..
MT
10:14aRaymond James Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $171 From $215, Keeps Outperform ..
MT
10:10aMETA : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 117 B - -
Net income 2022 24 642 M - -
Net cash 2022 41 016 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 349 B 349 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 129,82 $
Average target price 195,71 $
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-61.40%348 898
TWITTER, INC.23.44%40 762
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-50.38%20 729
MATCH GROUP, INC.-66.56%12 516
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-44.23%6 475
BUMBLE INC.-30.63%3 044