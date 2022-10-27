Meta Platforms Down Over 21%, Worst performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently at $102.30, down $27.52 or 21.2%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 16, 2016, when it closed at $101.61

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell 26.39%

--Currently down five of the past six days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 25.61% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 4, 2022, when it fell 26.6%

--Down 24.6% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Feb. 2022, when it fell 32.63%

--Down 69.59% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to May 18, 2012)

--Down 73.23% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on Sept. 7, 2021

--Down 67.72% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 28, 2021), when it closed at $316.92

--Down 70.57% from its 52-week closing high of $347.56 on Nov. 15, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $97.36; lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, 2016, when it hit $96.82

--Down 25% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell as much as 27.01%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:23:53 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-27-22 1042ET