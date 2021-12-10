Log in
MarketScreener's World Press Review - December 10, 2021
Meta Platforms : Eliminating Mental Health Stigma Through Storytelling

12/10/2021 | 01:12pm EST
For Matt, returning from serving in the Air Force in Iraq was a difficult readjustment. After going through Headstrong, a program that offers no-cost mental health services to veterans, he started working with the organization. Matt created a photo series on Facebook featuring veterans facing PTSD to eliminate the stigma around mental health challenges through photography, storytelling and connection. He's now photographed hundreds of veterans and continues to share their stories on Facebook, building empathy and understanding.

See more stories like Matt's: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 899 M - -
Net cash 2021 67 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 917 B 917 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.20.74%917 480
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%46 286
MATCH GROUP, INC.-12.55%37 427
TWITTER, INC.-14.20%37 081
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 737
NEW WORK SE-25.00%1 332