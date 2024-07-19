--Meta Platforms, the owner of WhatsApp, has been fined $220 million after Nigeria's antitrust agency said WhatsApp's privacy policy violated the law, Bloomberg reported Friday.

--Nigeria's Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission found WhatsApp's privacy policy of May 2021 was imposed on Nigerian users without following applicable standards of fairness, according to Bloomberg.

--The Commission ordered Meta to immediately reinstate to Nigerian users the right to control the use of their data, Bloomberg reported.

--Meta didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment, according to Bloomberg.

Full article at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-19/nigeria-s-antitrust-agency-slaps-meta-with-220-million-fine

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

