We're excited to start the rollout of a number of new features to make your Messenger conversations and connections even better.

You can now send clearer, crisper photos in your chats. To send an HD photo, select an image from your chat composer, then turn the HD toggle on and tap Send. Tap on additional photos to send multiple in HD, then tap Send.

From chats about a recent spring break trip, to your grandma's 80th birthday celebration, you can now create albums of photos and videos to share, organize and reminisce over the best memories and moments.

To create a new album in a group chat:

Select multiple photos from your chat composer

Tap Create album (you can also long press a photo in the chat and tap Create album)

To add to an existing album, tap Add to album

To rename the album:

Tap Album

Tap the three dot menu

Tap Edit Name

Confirm new album name

From there, everyone in the chat can view, add, delete and download pictures and videos from the album. To locate the album at any time, tap on your group chat name then tap Media. This feature will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

Now you don't have to type out someone's name or number to add them on Messenger - you can easily connect with folks by scanning their Messenger QR code or sharing yours via a link.

To start a message thread with a new connection, go to your Settings and tap the QR code icon at the top. From there, they can scan your code using their device's camera, or you can share a link by tapping Share.

You no longer have to rely on email to send large files. When you're in a Messenger chat, tap the + button and then select a file up to 100MB. All major file formats are supported, including Word, PDF, Excel and zip.

