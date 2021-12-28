Meta Platforms : Healing and Rebuilding with Fellow Veterans

Like so many veterans, Jessica G. struggled with reintegration to "normal life" after serving in the Air Force. When Hurricane Harvey hit her hometown of Houston, she immediately got to work cleaning up with veteran volunteers from Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster response organization. After, she joined a Team Rubicon Facebook Group to continue her rebuild mission, connect with other veterans and be part of a team again.

"Team Rubicon is unique in that it offers the opportunity to help in your community, but also the opportunity to work and heal yourself." - Jessica G.

