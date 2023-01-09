Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
130.02 USD   +2.43%
08:09aMeta Platforms : How Meta is Working to Provide Safe, Age-Appropriate Experiences for Teens
PU
06:49aMETA : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
06:30aFacebook owner Meta removing content backing Brazil assault
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta Platforms : How Meta is Working to Provide Safe, Age-Appropriate Experiences for Teens

01/09/2023 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over the past several years, we've developed more than 30 tools to support teens and families on our apps. Last month, we held our first Meta Summit focused on Youth Safety and Well-Being to discuss this work. Safety advocates, mental health experts, educators, think tank researchers, policy writers and parents - many of whom helped inform the development of these tools - gathered in Washington, D.C. to discuss challenges families face in the digital age and explore opportunities to better serve teens and families:

  • Partners Michael Preston from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center, Jason Yip from the University of Washington Information School, Vicki Shotbolt from Parentzone and Lucy Thomas from Project Rockit reinforced the importance of working with parents, teens and experts in order to offer experiences that meet teens' unique needs and help facilitate dialogue between teens and their families about social media use.
  • Experts Larry Magid from ConnectSafely, Chris Wood from LGBT Tech, Richard Culatta from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), Michelle Lipkin from the National Association of Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) and Kathryn Hill from Media Smarts addressed What Parents Need to Know, amplifying the tips, tricks, and resources available to parents worried about their teens' time online.
  • Researchers Dr. Linda Charmaraman from the Youth, Media and Wellbeing Research Lab at Wellesley College and Dr. Phillippa Diedrichs from the Center for Appearance Research at UWE Bristol joined Instagram's Director of Product Management for Well-Being Sayed Otaru to give a deep dive into the latest external research on social media and teens' mental well-being, and the ways in which Meta is continuing to develop innovative features, including those informed by this research.
  • Emily Dalton Smith, Meta's Vice President of Product Management and Social Impact, walked us through changes Meta has made to improve the experience for teens and their parents online.
  • Julie Dawson from Yoti joined Meta Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan to discuss the innovative ways tech companies are trying to respond to the challenges inherent to online age assurances and verification and the importance of Meta and other technology companies getting it right.

Watch a full recording of the Summit.

Working Together with Policymakers

At the Summit, Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, called for global policymakers and regulators to work together on clear, consistent regulation when it comes to providing safe, age-appropriate experiences for young people online.

Nick said: "I think everybody has a role… social media companies have a role, families have a role, parents have a role, governments have a role, regulators have a role. This is a space where I think it is totally legitimate and normal for regulators to act."

He continued: "The European Union and the United States have tried to establish various fora by which key decision makers of the regulatory agencies in DC and the regulatory agencies in Brussels meet together (…) the more they could do that with their counterparts, like India, it would be a very good thing for this agenda."

We support regulators across the globe working together to establish clear, consistent laws that adapt to ever-evolving technologies, so they can be implemented successfully by companies across our industry. We're hopeful that continued regulation in this area will seek to preserve teens' rights to be online, while creating safe, supportive environments for them to express themselves.

Supporting Safe Online Experiences for Teens Across the Internet

We haven't waited for regulation to continue making progress on our apps. Over the past several years, we've taken significant steps, including:

While we continue this work in the absence of consistent and clear regulation, we also advocate for industry working together on these issues so that all tech companies across the internet adhere to certain principles when it comes to young people. For youth specifically, we have consistently called for an industry body to address at least three key challenges:

  1. How to verify age: so that young children can't access apps not made for them and that teens can have consistent, age-appropriate experiences
  2. How to provide age-appropriate experiences: so that teens can expect similarly safe experiences across all apps that are tailored to their age and life-stage
  3. How to build parental controls: so that parents and guardians have the tools to navigate online experiences for their teens together

We believe parents and teens should have consistent experiences across all apps, not just on Meta's. As our work on this is never done, we hope to continue working with other tech companies - as we have done on other initiatives like those preventing the proliferation of child sexual abuse material or the sale of illicit drugs - so teens can expect online experiences that are safe and supportive across the internet.

We want social media to be a positive force in teens' lives, so we're listening to feedback from experts and our community to build apps where teens can discover and create in an age-appropriate way. As we embark on a new year, we will continue building experiences so young people can foster their relationships in a safer, more supportive environment.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 13:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
08:09aMeta Platforms : How Meta is Working to Provide Safe, Age-Appropriate Experiences for Teen..
PU
06:49aMETA : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
06:30aFacebook owner Meta removing content backing Brazil assault
RE
06:11aFactbox-Tech firms leading job cuts in Corporate America
RE
06:08aNorth American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' -2-
DJ
05:40aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 9
MS
05:14aBrazil riot police deploy at Bolsonaro backers' camp after capital stormed
RE
05:02aMeta's Oversight Board Overturns Decision to Remove 'Death to Khamenei' Post on Faceboo..
MT
03:04aMeta's Oversight Board tells company to allow 'death to Khamenei' posts
RE
12:19aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Rise Amid Hopes -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 712 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 341 B 341 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 130,02 $
Average target price 153,99 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.8.04%340 938
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY10.06%43 163
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP5.56%14 815
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.07%11 829
WEIBO CORPORATION2.93%4 788
BUMBLE INC.-7.41%2 527