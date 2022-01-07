Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
Meta Platforms : Introducing Privacy Center

01/07/2022 | 11:18am EST
  • We're introducing Privacy Center, a new place to learn more about our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies.
  • Privacy Center provides helpful information about five common privacy topics: sharing, security, data collection, data use and ads.
  • Privacy Center is now available to a limited number of people using Facebook on desktop in the US, and we plan to roll it out to more people and more of our apps in the coming months.

Today, we're introducing Privacy Center to educate people on their privacy options and make it easier to understand how we collect and use information. In Privacy Center, you can learn about our approach to privacy, read up on our Data Policy and learn how to use the many privacy and security controls that we offer.

To start, Privacy Center is now available to some people using Facebook on desktop, and we will roll it out to more people and apps in the coming months. We've built a number of privacy and security controls across our apps and technologies over the years, and our goal is for Privacy Center to serve as a hub for those controls and privacy education.

The current version of Privacy Center has five modules, each containing guides and controls related to a common privacy topic:

  • Security: You can brush up on account security, set up tools like two-factor-authentication or learn more about how Meta fights data scraping.
  • Sharing: You can visit this guide if you have questions about who sees what you post, or how you can clean up old posts on your profile using tools like Manage Activity.
  • Collection: Learn about the different types of data that Meta collects, and how you can view that data through tools like Access Your Information.
  • Use: Learn more about how and why we use data, and explore the controls we offer to manage how your information is used.
  • Ads: Learn more about how your information is used to determine the ads you see, and make use of ad controls like Ad Preferences.

[Link]

People who have access to this initial launch can find Privacy Center by navigating to Settings and Privacy on the desktop version of Facebook. As we expand Privacy Center, we will add more ways to access it in places where you may have privacy concerns.

We'll continue to update Privacy Center and add more modules and controls to help people understand our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies.

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 16:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 931 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 925 B 925 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-1.16%924 824
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-5.69%36 652
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.68%35 686
TWITTER, INC.-8.40%31 598
BUMBLE INC.-6.67%4 084
NEW WORK SE0.46%1 388