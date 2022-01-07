Meta Platforms : Introducing Privacy Center

We're introducing Privacy Center, a new place to learn more about our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies.

Privacy Center provides helpful information about five common privacy topics: sharing, security, data collection, data use and ads.

Privacy Center is now available to a limited number of people using Facebook on desktop in the US, and we plan to roll it out to more people and more of our apps in the coming months.

Today, we're introducing Privacy Center to educate people on their privacy options and make it easier to understand how we collect and use information. In Privacy Center, you can learn about our approach to privacy, read up on our Data Policy and learn how to use the many privacy and security controls that we offer.

To start, Privacy Center is now available to some people using Facebook on desktop, and we will roll it out to more people and apps in the coming months. We've built a number of privacy and security controls across our apps and technologies over the years, and our goal is for Privacy Center to serve as a hub for those controls and privacy education.

The current version of Privacy Center has five modules, each containing guides and controls related to a common privacy topic:

Security : You can brush up on account security, set up tools like two-factor-authentication or learn more about how Meta fights data scraping.

Sharing : You can visit this guide if you have questions about who sees what you post, or how you can clean up old posts on your profile using tools like Manage Activity .

Collection : Learn about the different types of data that Meta collects, and how you can view that data through tools like Access Your Information .

Use : Learn more about how and why we use data, and explore the controls we offer to manage how your information is used.

Ads : Learn more about how your information is used to determine the ads you see, and make use of ad controls like Ad Preferences .

People who have access to this initial launch can find Privacy Center by navigating to Settings and Privacy on the desktop version of Facebook. As we expand Privacy Center, we will add more ways to access it in places where you may have privacy concerns.

We'll continue to update Privacy Center and add more modules and controls to help people understand our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies.