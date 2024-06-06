From answering customer questions, to discussing products and finalizing a purchase, messaging helps businesses get business done. Today at Conversations, our annual business messaging event, we shared the latest product updates to help people and businesses do more on WhatsApp.

AI tools help businesses on WhatsApp better assist their customers and help them discover new products they may be interested in. We're training AI to respond to the most popular questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, so they can quickly help customers find the answers they're seeking.

We're also integrating AI to help businesses create ads on Facebook and Instagram, reminding customers they left an item in their cart or offering a discount for a purchase they've been waiting to make.

[Link]

We're also beginning to roll out Meta Verified on the WhatsApp Business app in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Colombia. When you see a Meta Verified badge, this means a business has registered their information with Meta. Businesses using Meta Verified receive enhanced account support (including impersonation protection) and can use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees.

You will also see the same Meta Verified badge for these businesses on their WhatsApp Channel and custom WhatsApp page.

[Link]

Sometimes you need to speak with someone live. We're introducing the ability to call larger businesses on WhatsApp in just one tap. If you have a complicated travel request or want to discuss opening a new account with your bank, a quick call might be the best way to get help. We just started testing this feature and will expand it to more businesses in the coming months.

[Link]