  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 02:06:04 pm EDT
202.20 USD   -6.96%
01:45pMETA PLATFORMS : New Games, Updates and More From the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase
PU
12:46pNasdaq slides after bleak Netflix results
RE
09:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Netflix is the exception that proves the rule
Meta Platforms : New Games, Updates and More From the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

04/20/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
Hopefully you were able to tune into our second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today, but if not, no worries, we rounded up the highlights here.

We're also celebrating today's show with a sale in the Meta Quest Store. Grab games like Mossand The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinnersso you can get caught up before the sequels drop later this year. And we gave away the world the showcase took place in as a new Home environment - look for Crystal Atrium under the Personalization tab of your settings menu.

Some highlights from the event:

Ghostbusters VR

We saved the biggest surprise for last today. Mark Zuckerberg introduced Ghostbusters VR, published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and developed by nDreams (Phantom: Covert Ops). Strap on your very own proton pack and step into the Ghostbustersuniverse. Based out of your new San Francisco HQ, you'll track, blast and trap ghosts while trying to unravel a mystery that threatens the entire city - or maybe the world. You can play alone or team up with three friends.

Ghostbusters VRis equal parts silly and scary, and we can't wait to share more. Keep your P.K.E. meters tuned to GhostbustersVR.com!

Among Us VR

Get ready, Crewmates! Among Us VRwas one of our favorite world premieres at The Game Awards last year (though we might be biased). Today InnerSloth, Robot Teddyand Schell Gameshit us with more great news: We'll be throwing around spurious accusations and offing our friends by the end of 2022, so start practicing your best "I didn't do it!" speeches now.

And we're excited to announce that we're partnering with Schell Games on three more projects. No details yet, but stay tuned!

NFL PRO ERA

We're only a few months into the NFL offseason, but it's already time to start thinking about what might happen when players hit the field this fall. Will you lead your favorite team to the Super Bowl?

Yes, you. Today StatusPRO revealed NFL PRO ERA, the first officially-licensed NFL game to hit VR. NFL PRO ERA uses NFL game data to create the most authentic on-the-field NFL VR experience to date. Lead your team to a Super Bowl, improve your QB skills by participating in drills, or play catch virtually with your friends in your favorite NFL stadium.

Beat Saber - Electronic Mixtape

Beat Saberhas already had a busy start to 2022, with both the release of OST5and a Fall Out Boy music pack. But the year is still young, and there's plenty more to come. Today, Beat Games announced their next release, the upcomingElectronic Mixtape, featuring tracks from hit artists Deadmau5, Marshmello, Pendulum and more.

Resident Evil 4 - The Mercenaries

When Resident Evil 4released last year, many of you asked "What about The Mercenaries?" Fear not, the wait is over. The fan-favorite mode is out nowas a free update for those who own Resident Evil 4on Meta Quest 2.

The Mercenaries has been entirely rebuilt for VR by Armature Studio, in partnership with Oculus Studios and Capcom. Your goal is the same as ever: Take out as many Ganados as possible before time expires. The Meta Quest 2 version features exclusive online leaderboards though, plus 20 new Challenges to test your skills against.

See the full list of games and updates.

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 17:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
