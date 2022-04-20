Meta Platforms : New Games, Updates and More From the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

Hopefully you were able to tune into our second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today, but if not, no worries, we rounded up the highlights here.

We're also celebrating today's show with a sale in the Meta Quest Store. Grab games like Mossand The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinnersso you can get caught up before the sequels drop later this year. And we gave away the world the showcase took place in as a new Home environment - look for Crystal Atrium under the Personalization tab of your settings menu.

Some highlights from the event:

We saved the biggest surprise for last today. Mark Zuckerberg introduced Ghostbusters VR, published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and developed by nDreams (Phantom: Covert Ops). Strap on your very own proton pack and step into the Ghostbustersuniverse. Based out of your new San Francisco HQ, you'll track, blast and trap ghosts while trying to unravel a mystery that threatens the entire city - or maybe the world. You can play alone or team up with three friends.

Ghostbusters VRis equal parts silly and scary, and we can't wait to share more. Keep your P.K.E. meters tuned to GhostbustersVR.com!

Get ready, Crewmates! Among Us VRwas one of our favorite world premieres at The Game Awards last year (though we might be biased). Today InnerSloth, Robot Teddyand Schell Gameshit us with more great news: We'll be throwing around spurious accusations and offing our friends by the end of 2022, so start practicing your best "I didn't do it!" speeches now.

And we're excited to announce that we're partnering with Schell Games on three more projects. No details yet, but stay tuned!

We're only a few months into the NFL offseason, but it's already time to start thinking about what might happen when players hit the field this fall. Will you lead your favorite team to the Super Bowl?

Yes, you. Today StatusPRO revealed NFL PRO ERA, the first officially-licensed NFL game to hit VR. NFL PRO ERA uses NFL game data to create the most authentic on-the-field NFL VR experience to date. Lead your team to a Super Bowl, improve your QB skills by participating in drills, or play catch virtually with your friends in your favorite NFL stadium.

Beat Saberhas already had a busy start to 2022, with both the release of OST5and a Fall Out Boy music pack. But the year is still young, and there's plenty more to come. Today, Beat Games announced their next release, the upcomingElectronic Mixtape, featuring tracks from hit artists Deadmau5, Marshmello, Pendulum and more.

When Resident Evil 4released last year, many of you asked "What about The Mercenaries?" Fear not, the wait is over. The fan-favorite mode is out nowas a free update for those who own Resident Evil 4on Meta Quest 2.

The Mercenaries has been entirely rebuilt for VR by Armature Studio, in partnership with Oculus Studios and Capcom. Your goal is the same as ever: Take out as many Ganados as possible before time expires. The Meta Quest 2 version features exclusive online leaderboards though, plus 20 new Challenges to test your skills against.

See the full list of games and updates.