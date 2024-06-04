A first-of-its-kind research study concluded that the workouts inSupernatural, our industry-leading virtual reality fitness platform, are the workout equivalent to common cardio and fitness activities such as running, boxing and swimming. This validates the effectiveness of VR fitness, which was often met with skepticism.

The study, led by Dr. Ryan Rhodes at University of Victoria, Canada, and co-authored by Tabitha Craig and Dr. Yoah Sui, set out to quantify the results of exercising in VR. They aimed to measure how working out in a VR headset compares to more traditional forms of cardiovascular exercise.

The study concluded that Supernatural is a scientifically-proven workout and it can be a core part of your regular, healthy cardio routine. Supernatural's average workout qualifies as vigorous activity. This means that Supernatural can help users meet their recommended physical activity guidelines of 75 minutes a week of vigorous activity in half the time of the recommended guideline of 150 minutes a week of low to moderate physical activity.

Supernatural workouts such as Supernatural Flow, a full-body cardio workout, are the workout equivalent to running. Supernatural Boxing is the workout equivalent to boxing in real life and, at a medium intensity, is the workout equivalent to bicycling, boxing (sparring), or aerobic dancing.

"There is a common misconception that workouts have to be a no-pain, no-gain situation," says Leanne Pedante, Supernatural's Head of Fitness. "This study proves that you can experience the joy and fun that many report feeling in their Supernatural fitness routine, without compromising in terms of energy expended."

"We've always believed that the best workout is the one you actually do, and Supernatural was created to improve lives through making movement accessible, enjoyable and fun," says Supernatural Co-Founder, Aaron Koblin.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

* Based on a 2022 studydone by the University of Victoria analyzing and comparing energy expenditure measured in Metabolic equivalents (METs). Learn more athttps://getsupernatural.com/research/physicalefficacyterms.