Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta Platforms : New Voice Message Features on WhatsApp

03/30/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link]

When we first launched voice messaging on WhatsApp in 2013, we knew that it could change the way people communicate. By keeping the design simple, we've made recording and sending a voice message as quick and easy as writing a text. On WhatsApp, 7 billion voice messages are sent daily on average, all of which are protected by end-to-end encryption to keep them private and secure at all times.

Today, we're announcing new features that make the voice message experience on WhatsApp even better. These include:

  • Out of Chat Playback:Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.
  • Pause/Resume Recording: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you're interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.
  • Waveform Visualization: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.
  • Draft Preview: Listen to your voice messages before sending them.
  • Remember Playback:If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.
  • Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.

[Link]

Voice messages have made it quick and easy for people to have more expressive conversations. Showing emotion or excitement through voice is more natural than text, and in many situations, voice messages are the preferred form of communication on WhatsApp. It's simple for anyone to use - for your family members who prefer to avoid typing, for your friends who love to tell stories, for your peers who need encouraging words, or for when you want to hear your partner's voice at the end of a long day.

These new features will roll out in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 20:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
04:05pMETA PLATFORMS : New Voice Message Features on WhatsApp
PU
02:01pApple, Facebook Provided User Data In Response To Forged Legal Requests Sent By Hackers..
RE
01:07pApple, Meta Platforms Provided Customer Data to Hackers Posing as Law Enforcement -Bloo..
DJ
11:30aTRACKINSIGHT : No end in sight for Internet ETFs exodus (exl. China focus)
TI
11:18aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 pulls results due to auditor delay, shares down 35%
RE
10:34aWall St slips as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks ebbs
RE
09:43aMETA PLATFORMS : Generating Biographies of Marginalized Groups
PU
06:39aMeta Platforms to Set Up Engineering Hub in Toronto
MT
03/29Facebook advertisers can pursue class action over ad rates
RE
03/29META PLATFORMS : Investing in Canadian Talent to Help Build for the Metaverse
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 B - -
Net income 2022 34 783 M - -
Net cash 2022 52 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 626 B 626 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 71 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 229,86 $
Average target price 327,79 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-31.66%625 666
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY2.15%42 722
TWITTER, INC.-5.85%32 510
MATCH GROUP, INC.-15.95%31 697
BUMBLE INC.-14.12%3 765
GREE, INC.21.02%1 444