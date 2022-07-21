Log in
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33 2022-07-21 pm EDT
182.69 USD   -0.22%
12:14pMETA PLATFORMS : New Ways to Collaborate and Create with Reels
PU
Meta Platforms : New Ways to Collaborate and Create with Reels

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
Today, we're announcing new features to Instagram that make it more fun and easy to collaborate, create and share reels.

More Ways to Collaborate With Enhanced Remix Features

We're expanding our tools for Remix to help enhance the way you tell stories on Instagram when collaborating with your favorite creators and friends, including:

  • Remix for photos: Photos are core to the Instagram experience. In the coming weeks, you will be able to remix public photos. This gives you limitless inspiration to create your own unique reel.
  • Expanded Remix layouts:Choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view to add your own video commentary to existing reels.
  • Add your clip:Have a hot take? Rather than having your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially.

[Link]

Easily Create Reels With Templates and Dual

We want everyone to be able to easily express their creative ideas, so we're adding more features that allow you to capture, edit and share them - right from your phone.

  • Templates: Need a little inspo? Templates allow you to easily create reels by preloadingaudio and clip placeholders, so you can simply add your own photos or video clips. You can find template ideas bytapping the camera icon on the Reels tab.
  • Dual: Record content and your reaction at the same time. You can record using your phone's front and back cameras simultaneously to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

[Link]

New Video Posts on Instagram Will Be Shared as Reels

Since reels offer a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create videos on Instagram, we're bringing these creative tools and the full-screen experience to your video posts, too. In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Videos posted prior to this change will remain as videos and won't become reels.

  • Discovery: If you have a public account, your new videos - now reels - may be eligible to be recommended and seen by more people on Instagram. This currently applies to reels that are under 90 seconds long. If your account is private, your reels will still only be shown to your followers.
  • Profile: We'll also consolidate the video and Reels tab on your profile, so there will be one home for all of your videos.

[Link]

We're always working on ways to improve your Instagram experience. We'll continue to build features that make iteasier and more fun to create and share reels on Instagram.

Disclaimer

Meta Platforms Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
