Meta Platforms : Preparing for the Removal of Gray Accounts

Some people managing government, political, and nonprofit Pages on Facebook have used "gray accounts" that were set up prior to 2013 to manage Pages. This type of account is no longer supported on Facebook.

A gray account is an account used to log into Facebook that is not associated with a personal Profile (or account). For context, people used to be able to manage their Pages with gray accounts before we required individuals to have a personal Profile in order to create, manage, or run ads on a Page. Gray accounts, however, do not have access to the same security features as standard accounts. As a result, we are sunsetting gray accounts and requiring gray account administrators to use their standard Facebook account for improved security and account safety on Facebook.

If you use a gray account, you have the following options:

Use your existing standard account that represents you as an individual (or create a new one if you do not already have one) to continue using Facebook. Remember: we only allow individuals to have one Facebook account to log into the platform

Transition ownership of any Pages or groups you manage, by granting your standard account full access to the Page or group, and using your standard account to manage them moving forward.

Download your information.

Delete your gray account or wait for it to be automatically disabled.

If you choose to continue managing your Pages or groups from a gray account, you run the risk of losing access to them once the gray account is automatically disabled.

If you use a gray account, you will receive notifications about it being disabled and what actions you can take. You will have 30 days to prepare for the disabling of this account by following the instructions in this blog or those provided in your notifications.

If you have questions regarding your account, please reach out directly to our team.