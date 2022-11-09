Meta Platforms Up Nearly 8%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 so Far Today -- Data Talk

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently at $103.93, up $7.46 or 7.73%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 26, 2022, when it closed at $129.82

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose 17.59%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 11.56% month-to-date

--Down 69.1% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to May 18, 2012)

--Down 72.81% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on Sept. 7, 2021

--Down 68.28% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 10, 2021), when it closed at $327.64

--Down 70.1% from its 52-week closing high of $347.56 on Nov. 15, 2021

--Up 16.89% from its 52-week closing low of $88.91 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $104.23; highest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $135.55

--Up 8.04% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 19.19%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:12:15 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1030ET