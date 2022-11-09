Advanced search
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02 2022-11-09 am EST
103.31 USD   +7.09%
10:31aMeta Platforms Up Nearly 8%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 so Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:12aMETA : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:54aA good configuration for markets
MS
Meta Platforms Up Nearly 8%, Best Performer in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 so Far Today -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 10:31am EST
Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently at $103.93, up $7.46 or 7.73%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 26, 2022, when it closed at $129.82

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose 17.59%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 11.56% month-to-date

--Down 69.1% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to May 18, 2012)

--Down 72.81% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on Sept. 7, 2021

--Down 68.28% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 10, 2021), when it closed at $327.64

--Down 70.1% from its 52-week closing high of $347.56 on Nov. 15, 2021

--Up 16.89% from its 52-week closing low of $88.91 on Nov. 3, 2022

--Traded as high as $104.23; highest intraday level since Oct. 26, 2022, when it hit $135.55

--Up 8.04% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 19.19%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:12:15 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1030ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 610 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 256 B 256 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 96,47 $
Average target price 157,97 $
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-71.32%255 795
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-38.24%25 067
MATCH GROUP, INC.-66.65%12 317
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-43.21%6 594
WEIBO CORPORATION-57.65%3 192
BUMBLE INC.-35.17%2 844