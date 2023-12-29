Meta Platforms: almost 200% increase this year

With a jump of almost 200% this year, Meta looks set to sign the best annual performance of the five 'Big Tech' giants, ahead of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.



The social media specialist is, more generally, among the top three contributors to the S&P 500's rise in 2024, behind Nvidia (+240%), but well ahead of Tesla (+105%).



After dropping 65% in fiscal 2022 - a fall largely due to a sudden investment frenzy - the former Facebook was able to reassure the market this year about its ability to generate growth and focus on profitability, which translated into better-than-expected results.



On the operational front, investors particularly welcomed the successful launch of Threads, its new social network, at the beginning of the summer.



While its market capitalization was expected to reach $315 billion by the end of 2022, it stands at almost $920 billion today.



Analysts believe that the stock could continue its upward trend with the arrival of new services in generative artificial intelligence.



